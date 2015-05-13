TODAY |

Woman rescued from the water off Napier coast

Source:  1 NEWS

A woman has been rescued from the water after being winched by helicopter off the Napier coast.

Helicopter

It comes after police received reports of a person missing in the water off Bay View at around 11.21am, a police spokesperson told 1 NEWS.

"The woman has been located, she’s conscious, and she’s been winched out of the water," the spokesperson said.

St John also sent a rapid response unit, an ambulance and a helicopter from Hastings, a St John spokesperson told 1 NEWS.

The woman has since been transported to Hawke's Bay Hospital in a serious condition.

New Zealand
Hawke's Bay
