Woman rescued from bush after mountain bike fall

A mountain biker has been airlifted from an area east of Rotorua after a fall.

Rescue helicopter at Pakihi Hut. Source: Philips Search and Rescue Trust

The Rescue Coordination Centre of New Zealand sent a Rotorua-based rescue helicopter after a personal locator beacon was set off about middaytoday.

It was set off at Pakihi Hut, which is in rugged bush about 106km east of Rotorua.

A 35-year-old Rotorua woman was found with suspect spinal injuries after a fall from a mountain bike.