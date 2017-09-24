Woman rescued from bush after mountain bike fall

Source:NZN
A mountain biker has been airlifted from an area east of Rotorua after a fall.
Rescue helicopter at Pakihi Hut.
Source: Philips Search and Rescue Trust
The Rescue Coordination Centre of New Zealand sent a Rotorua-based rescue helicopter after a personal locator beacon was set off about middaytoday.
It was set off at Pakihi Hut, which is in rugged bush about 106km east of Rotorua.
A 35-year-old Rotorua woman was found with suspect spinal injuries after a fall from a mountain bike.
She was airlifted to Whakatane Hospital for treatment.
no more content
loading errorrefresh
news