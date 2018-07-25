Woman rescued after getting stuck in cat flap at Waikato property

A woman had to be rescued from a cat flap in Waikato today after she became stuck trying to get into her locked property.

Caitlin Mays arrived home to her Myrtle Grove house in Putāruru around 3pm with her partner when they realised they were locked out.

In a desperate bid to gain entry Caitlin decided to attempt to shove her body through a cat flap.

Unfortunately it didn't quite go to plan.

"I had squeezed myself through cat doors before so I popped the shield bit off so it was just the frame and I got my head and arm through but I couldn't quite reach the lock," Caitlin told Stuff.

"I said 'I am just going to try and come back out now' but I was stuck."

With no safe way of getting herself out, she and her partner realised they'd have to call for help.

"Originally my partner had got his arm through with a water bottle and thought he could push the latch with the water bottle. He was using his phone as a reflection so his phone was stuck in there with me so with my one hand I pressed 111," Caitlin said.

"I said 'please I am stuck in the cat door' and they were like 'I'm sorry I can't hear you, what did you say?' They were in utter disbelief."

Soon, the comforting sound of fire engine sirens in the distance meant salvation was on its way.

"They unscrewed the door and had to get a saw to saw my head out of it. I was just thinking of really funny things I could say to them to be honest.

"I turned to them and I was like 'I know chokers are a fashion with teenage girls nowadays but I think this is a bit too literal'.