 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Woman rescued after getting stuck in cat flap at Waikato property

1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Hamilton and Waikato

A woman had to be rescued from a cat flap in Waikato today after she became stuck trying to get into her locked property.

Caitlin Mays arrived home to her Myrtle Grove house in Putāruru around 3pm with her partner when they realised they were locked out.

In a desperate bid to gain entry Caitlin decided to attempt to shove her body through a cat flap.

Unfortunately it didn't quite go to plan.

"I had squeezed myself through cat doors before so I popped the shield bit off so it was just the frame and I got my head and arm through but I couldn't quite reach the lock," Caitlin told Stuff.

"I said 'I am just going to try and come back out now' but I was stuck."

With no safe way of getting herself out, she and her partner realised they'd have to call for help.

"Originally my partner had got his arm through with a water bottle and thought he could push the latch with the water bottle. He was using his phone as a reflection so his phone was stuck in there with me so with my one hand I pressed 111," Caitlin said.

"I said 'please I am stuck in the cat door' and they were like 'I'm sorry I can't hear you, what did you say?' They were in utter disbelief."

Soon, the comforting sound of fire engine sirens in the distance meant salvation was on its way.

"They unscrewed the door and had to get a saw to saw my head out of it. I was just thinking of really funny things I could say to them to be honest.

"I turned to them and I was like 'I know chokers are a fashion with teenage girls nowadays but I think this is a bit too literal'.

"It's good to have a laugh about it now and we got a new cat door out of it."

Inside view of a regular white cat flap on a light door, flap closed Source: istock.com
Topics
New Zealand
Hamilton and Waikato
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:44
Sir Ben Ainslie's Team UK are the first to launch a prototype but the Kiwis are taking a different tack.

Sailing world reacts to first footage of foiling monohull testing for America’s Cup
2

Warriors' war with officials hits new low with under-fire ref assigned to their 'lower-profile match' by NRL
3

Samoa sevens star charged with assault after alleged fight at World Cup
4

Most read: 'I showered!' Kurt Baker poses nude on teammate's shoulders in hilarious All Blacks Sevens World Cup celebratory pic
5

Watch: Helmet cam captures rally driver’s horrifying escape from blazing car after high-speed crash
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
00:54
It comes after an alarming number of mothers losing their babies.

New Zealand scientists disappointed Viagra trial on pregnant women called off
02:08
He’s on a fundraising mission to finance the manufacture of the LifePods

Concerns Sir Ray Avery hasn't been clear in fundraising for baby incubators project

Patients moved elsewhere after fire at Middlemore Hospital
Police car generic.

Two teenagers, 15 and 16, charged over three aggravated robberies in Rotorua
TODAY'S
FEATURED STORIES
Some of the more than 13,000 booties knitted for the display at Parliament today.

Anti-abortion protest delivers thousands of baby booties to Parliament

Two teenagers, 15 and 16, charged over three aggravated robberies in Rotorua

New law sees victims of domestic violence given 10 days paid leave from work

Watch: 'Poor man's Donald Trump' – fired up Simon Bridges likens Winston Peters to US President in Parliament

Watch: Winston Peters accuses National of 'silly politics' and being 'leaderless rabble' after criticism of medicinal cannabis bill