Woman remanded on bail for allegedly defrauding over $1 million from Canterbury DHB

A woman has admitted to defrauding the Canterbury District Health Board (CDHB) today in the Christchurch District Court.

A Serious Fraud Office investigation revealed the CDHB had been defrauded over $1 million between 2013 and 2018.

However, the woman’s lawyer, Phil Shamy, disputes the amount of money the Crown alleges the woman took.

The woman is a former employee of CDHB.

She had obtained the money by omitting payment details from the board’s accounting system.