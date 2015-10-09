TODAY |

Woman remanded on bail for allegedly defrauding over $1 million from Canterbury DHB

A woman has admitted to defrauding the Canterbury District Health Board (CDHB) today in the Christchurch District Court.

A Serious Fraud Office investigation revealed the CDHB had been defrauded over $1 million between 2013 and 2018.

However, the woman’s lawyer, Phil Shamy, disputes the amount of money the Crown alleges the woman took.

The woman is a former employee of CDHB.

She had obtained the money by omitting payment details from the board’s accounting system.

Judge Tony Couch remanded the woman on bail until November, so a forensic accountant can analyse the disputed transactions and costs.

