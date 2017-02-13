Woman released from hospital as cops continue to hunt man accused of brazen abduction in broad daylight

The search continues for a man who allegedly abducted a woman yesterday in broad daylight and threw her into his car.

Police say the woman has been released from hospital and is now recovering from her injuries.

The woman, aged in her mid-20s, was walking in Eden Terrace early yesterday afternoon when a man grabbed her from behind.

After a struggle, she was able to escape from the vehicle.

The woman was treated in Auckland Hospital for her injuries.

The suspect has been described as being of Maori or Pacific Island heritage and he had tattoos on both arms.

The victim said he was wearing a red and white checked shirt with a grey T-shirt underneath.

She described the vehicle as a dark silver or grey medium sized SUV - the size of a Toyota RAV 4 or Honda CRV, but the make and model are not yet known - and she described the interior as being quite clean.