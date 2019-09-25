Woman who re-homes hundreds of dogs rewarded with $10,000 from ASB

This week’s ASB Good as Gold recipient has re-homed over 600 dogs in Auckland and Northland.

It all started when Janine Hinton and her daughter adopted an abandoned dog from the pound.

The four-week-old pup named Hope was malnourished, dehydrated, without medical care and scheduled to be euthanised because of her breed.

After Janine and her daughter saved Hope, they saw the need to help more dogs in the same situation, so the Saving Hope foundation was born.

Janine and her team of volunteers have worked tirelessly to re-home over 600 dogs, some from truly dire circumstances.

Even though the volume of work can be overwhelming, as a passionate animal advocate, Janine will do everything possible to make a better life for these dogs and give them a voice.

For all the incredible work the foundation does, ASB wanted to help by giving $10,000 towards a new shelter for Janine’s dogs.