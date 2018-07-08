Woman questions defence force's commitment to stamping out sexual harassment

A woman is questioning the defence force's commitment to stamping out sexual harassment.

It’s been seven months since the woman, who will be called 'Jane' in this story to protect her identity, complained of being sexually harassed by a senior navy sailor.

The incident at an official event has left her traumatised and she believes the navy is trying to sweep it under the carpet.

In November last year, New Plymouth was farewelling the HMNZS Endeavour with festivities that included a VIP reception

“I was quite proud to be going to an event with my husband. It was a cocktail event,” she said.

As the night wore on ‘Jane’ felt threatened by a senior crew member

Whenever ‘Jane’ became isolated from her group the man made unwelcome approaches and what ‘Jane’ calls sexually charged remarks culminating in a humiliating climb to the top deck

I asked him to go first because I was in a dress and he insisted that I go up the ladder first. Very uncomfortable I got to the top of the ladder and sort of looked to see where he was. He was at the bottom of the ladder with a stupid grin on his face like he was looking up my dress.

Jane's husband, who's in the airforce, encouraged her to make a complaint.

Two years ago the defence force released a landmark report admitting it had a problem with sexually inappropriate behaviour.

The report described inappropriate sexual behaviour of any kind as "repugnant" and having "no place in the defence force", "predators and bullies weren't welcome" and it promised swift, effective action and sensitive support to victims.

‘Jane’ had to wait months and say she was going to the media before she was asked to make her formal statement to the military police.

The Navy denied it was trying to sweep the incident under the carpet.

Captain Maxine Lawes, acting deputy head of navy said the military police are busy.

The man at the centre of the allegations is yet to be interviewed and was never stood down.

“In this case this is no reason he shouldn't have been at work,” Captain Lawes said.