Woman pulled from water by onlookers at Auckland's downtown harbourfront

A woman has been pulled from the water by onlookers at Auckland's downtown harbourfront.

Ambulance Source: 1 NEWS

She was taken to hospital in a critical condition after being found in the water near Quay Street about 3.45pm today, a police spokeswoman said.

Members of the public helped get the woman out of the water and onto a boat, the spokeswoman said.

She was treated by paramedics at Princess Wharf and taken to hospital in an ambulance.

The woman is now in a stable condition.