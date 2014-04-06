Woman pulled from water by onlookers at Auckland's downtown harbourfront

Source:NZN
A woman has been pulled from the water by onlookers at Auckland's downtown harbourfront.
Ambulance
Source: 1 NEWS
She was taken to hospital in a critical condition after being found in the water near Quay Street about 3.45pm today, a police spokeswoman said.
Members of the public helped get the woman out of the water and onto a boat, the spokeswoman said.
She was treated by paramedics at Princess Wharf and taken to hospital in an ambulance.
The woman is now in a stable condition.
A charter boat crew and passengers pulled her from the water, the New Zealand Herald reports.
no more content
loading errorrefresh
news