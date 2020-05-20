Woman providing thousands of care boxes to new Auckland mums rewarded for her efforts

A woman who delivers thousands of care boxes to new Auckland mums is this week's ASB Good as Gold winner.

Tayla Nasmith and her team of Mummys in Need volunteers give out hundreds of care boxes each year.

Mummys in Need started with one box of baby clothes and six years later continues to grow, providing much needed care boxes to thousands of young mums over its time in operation.

Taking motivation from her sister’s own experience as a teen mum, Ms Nasmith has made it her mission to ensure all mothers get the essentials they need to support the healthy growth and early development of their babies.

Right now she is fundraising to find a forever home so ASB decided to surprise her, as this week’s ASB Good as Gold winner, with $10,000 to make that a reality.