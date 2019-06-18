Woman posing as courier driver steals bag containing 'large sum of cash' from Lake Tekapo business

A woman posing as a courier driver has stolen a courier bag containing a large sum of cash from a Lake Tekapo business.

Police say the unidentifed woman was wearing a courier top that is no longer worn by NZ Courier staff when she entered the business at about 4pm on Friday.

Authorities today released a CCTV image of the woman and described her as being between mid to late 20s, with shoulder-length brown hair and of medium build.