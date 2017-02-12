 

Woman pleads guilty over Huntly Muslim abuse incident caught on video

Yvonne Tahana 

1 NEWS Maori Affairs Reporter

A woman has pleaded guilty over an incident in which she was captured verbally abusing a Muslim New Zealand woman in Huntly at the weekend.

The shocking footage has been viewed by tens of thousands online.
Video of the incident, published on social media on Saturday, shows a woman verbally abusing Mehpara Khan who was with two friends. They were all wearing hijabs.

Megan Sarah Louise Walton today pleaded guilty in the Hamilton District Court on three charges over the incident. 

The 27-year-old of no fixed abode, Auckland, pleaded guilty to assaulting Muslim woman Ms Khan, assault with a weapon and behaving in an insulting manner likely to cause violence.

As soon as the group of friends reached Auckland they went to the Manukau Police Station to report the incident, the video of which has been watched thousands of times. 

A police prosecutor said Walton was at the public toilets at about 7pm on Saturday night in a "heavily intoxicated" state when the victim stopped in.

The police prosecutor said the defendant did not remember the incident as she was too intoxicated.

She received bail and will reappear in court on February 15.

Yvonne Tahana

