Woman pleads guilty to 2017 Auckland murder

A woman has pleaded guilty to the stabbing murder of a 55-year-old man in south Auckland last year.
During an appearance in the High Court at Auckland today, Silapea Momoisea also pleaded guilty to a second charge of attempted murder.
The 42-year-old was arrested in June after police discovered a man dead at a home in Cobham Crescent in the suburb of Otara, following reports of a stabbing.
Momoisea will be sentenced on April 10.
