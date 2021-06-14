Woman outlines alleged abuse by Arthur Allan Thomas

A woman who says she was sexually assaulted by Arthur Allan Thomas says she couldn’t bring herself to tell her mother, and later dealt with what had happened by binge drinking.

Source: 1 NEWS

A second complainant is today giving evidence at the District Court trial of Arthur Allan Thomas.



Thomas is facing five historic sex charges – four of sexual assault and one of rape.

Thomas was royally pardoned and compensated for the wrongful conviction of the murders of Waikato farmers Jeanette and Harvey Crewe in 1970.

The complainant alleges she was coerced into close contact with Thomas and that she remembers him putting his finger inside her.

The woman also alleges Thomas once put her hand on his penis and showed her how to masturbate him.

The complainant says the only person she wanted to tell was her mother but she couldn’t bring herself to do it.

The woman says she later dealt with what had happened by binge drinking and would have "pity parties with myself."

Today’s evidence is similar in nature to that of the first complainant’s who testified on Tuesday.