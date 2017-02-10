 

Woman with multiple sclerosis dies after overheating in Christchurch, sparking warning about heat from Chief Coroner

The Chief Coroner is warning New Zealanders with multiple sclerosis to take care in the heat after a Christchurch woman died after overheating on Wednesday.

The woman, aged in her early 60s, died from hyperthermia.

People with the illness can struggle to control the temperature of their body in the heat.

"Following this death, I feel it is important to remind people of the dangers of overheating due to the high temperatures expected in the coming days and to take all necessary precautions," Judge Deborah Marshall said.

The temperature hit 32 degrees in Christchurch that day, while the mercury has continued to soar past that mark in many parts of the country. 

Fire Emergency New Zealand also warned New Zealanders to take care, both when lighting fires, and when out in the hot conditions. 

