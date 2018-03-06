Woman missing near Hawke's Bay lake found safe and well

A woman missing in the Lake Tutira area in Hawke's Bay was found safe and well this evening after police mounted a search this afternoon.

Lake Tutira.

The woman, in her twenties, had set up camp near the lake and is believed to have gone for a walk but has not been seen since, said Senior Sergeant Kevin Stewart.

It's believed she was dropped off in the lake area yesterday, he said.

Police were notified that the woman was missing around lunchtime today and a search team was deployed around 2pm, Mr Stewart said.