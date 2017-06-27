 

Woman makes history by leading London's famous Changing of the Guard

Associated Press

Canadian soldier Megan Couto is the first woman to lead the Changing of the Guard ceremony.
Source: Associated Press

UK and Europe

It's unbridled joy, laughing and good times as Team NZ and their supporters let their hair down as celebrations kick in.

Watch: Inside Team NZ's epic victory party! Blair Tuke and co in hilarious beer challenge as hundreds cheer them on

After being the only remaining crew member, a grinning Ashby says he will remember this moment for the "absolute" rest of his life.

America's Cup recap: 'It's a hell of a lot nicer... than coming second' - Glenn Ashby recalls devastating 2013 loss and today's fairytale comeback

Look who just visited the Team NZ base

Dalton couldn't resist making a wee joke at his great rival's expense at Team New Zealand's victory presser today.

Watch: 'I'll call him back' - Grant Dalton burns bitter rival Sir Russell Coutts after phone rings in victory press conference

When answering questions about a possible nationality rule, the Oracle skipper couldn't resist a sly comment about TNZ skipper and fellow Aussie Glenn Ashby.

Video: 'Another Aussie skipper just won the America's Cup' - Spithill lands one last jab at TNZ after crushing defeat

Live stream: 1 NEWS at Midday

The 1 NEWS at Midday bulletin, live streamed weekdays from midday.

Josh Junior's family are celebrating with confetti and champagne in Wellington.

'I can't believe we won' - family hears from ecstatic America's Cup sailor

New Zealand's voice of the America's Cup couldn't have summed up Emirates Team NZ's win better.

Peter Montgomery's crowning words: 'Once again the America's Cup is New Zealand's Cup'

A famous old name from the past will be involved in the next America's Cup.

We have a challenger! Luna Rossa announced to take on Team New Zealand as challenger of record

