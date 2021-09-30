Woman made 90 minute round trips to access Māori midwife

Forget nappies, cravings and baby rattles. The Mai I Kurawaka podcast goes straight to the heart (or womb) of pregnancy.

By Bronson Eruera Perich

Lizzie Strickett (left) and Peter van Kampen (right) with their baby. Source: 1 NEWS

The pain of infertility, the horrors of losing an infant to miscarriage are just a few of the topics covered. Mai I Kurawaka creator Lizzie Strickett says she created the podcast to fill a gap in the audioscape.

“It came about when we got pregnant with our first baby and there kinda wasn’t a lot of Māori resources I could relate to,” Lizzie Strickett said.

“Lots of podcasts out there that were NZ produced, but the stories weren’t specifically Māori.’

Strickett has worked in the maternity field and says she’s observed how pregnancy was a motivator for parents to explore their geneology.

Changing the negative narrative around Māori parents in the media was another motivator for the podcast as well.

Despite the podcasts being created from a Māori perspective, Strickett hopes the podcast will be useful to a wide variety of people.

“There is a real interest in haputanga outside of being hapū (pregnant) yourself,” Strickett said.

“I hope is that this podcast will be a resource for those in the maternity care space.”

“He said it was so lonely he was looking up chatrooms”

One Mai I Kurawaka episode features one Simon Strickett and his wife Tash. The Stricketts were struggling to conceive, and extensive testing revealed that Simon had a genetic defect.

Lizzie Strickett says Simon was devastated and had nowhere to turn to for support.

Stacey Morrison (left) about to explain her journey to motherhood. Source: 1 NEWS

“He said it was so lonely he was looking up chatrooms,” Lizzie Strickett said.

After extensive wānanga (discussions) with their whānau, the Strickett’s decided to accept a sperm donation from their whānau.

Lizzie Strickett’s partner, Peter van Kampen explains how the podcast connects people together.

“I think that’s kinda one thing that this pod can do is connect people up with other korero,” Kampen said.

“We have a lot of work to do in decolonising our midwifery workforce”

Māori midwives are hard to come by. The 2020 Midwifery Workforce Survey showed that a total of 331 out of 3274 Midwives identified as Māori.

Lizzie Strickett says she was making 90-minute roundtrips from Auckland’s North shore to visit her Māori midwife.

“We could only find one Māori midwife (on the Shore) and she only did hospital births,” Lizzie Strickett explained.

They wanted a home birth and were willing to make the trip to facilitate that.

Having worked in maternity space, Strickett says it’s time to “decolonise” midwifery so it can service Māori better.

“We have a lot of work to do in decolonising our midwifery workforce,” Strickett said.