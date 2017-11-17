Woman left unconscious after eating suspected contaminated boar wakes up

A woman left unconscious and paralysed following a suspected botulism scare in the Waikato last month has opened her eyes.

Subi Babu Kochummen has been in hospital in a critical condition since she, along with her husband Sibu and mother-in-law, ate suspected contaminated wild boar on November 10.

A short time after eating the boar they become ill and collapsed before making emergency calls for help.

According the NZ Herald, Subi opened her eyes yesterday for the first time since the incident.

Her mother-in-law and husband regained consciousness earlier this week.

Family friend Joji Varghese told the NZ Herald that she had asked about her husband and children.

"It was difficult to understand because her tongue was slurring so much, but she got the message across.