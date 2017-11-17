 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Woman left unconscious after eating suspected contaminated boar wakes up

share

Source:

1 NEWS

A woman left unconscious and paralysed following a suspected botulism scare in the Waikato last month has opened her eyes.

Trio remain in Waikato Hospital after botulism scare.
Source: 1 NEWS

Subi Babu Kochummen has been in hospital in a critical condition since she, along with her husband Sibu  and mother-in-law, ate suspected contaminated wild boar on November 10.

A short time after eating the boar they become ill and collapsed before making emergency calls for help.

According the NZ Herald, Subi opened her eyes yesterday for the first time since the incident.

Her mother-in-law and husband regained consciousness earlier this week.

Family friend Joji Varghese told the NZ Herald that she had asked about her husband and children.

"It was difficult to understand because her tongue was slurring so much, but she got the message across.

"I'm just so happy. I'm really just trying to get all my thoughts into place: I'm happy-confused," he said.

Related

Hamilton and Waikato

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
Queensland Reds Brad Thorn

New Reds coach Brad Thorn tells Quade Cooper he's 'not part' of club's future - report

2

Police concerned for missing 20-year-old Canterbury woman

00:44
3
Fire crews were called to Green Bay Primary School in West Auckland around 4.30am today.

Classroom fire at West Auckland primary school being treated as suspicious


4

'Extraordinary comments for a justice minister to make' - National slams Andrew Little on prisoner level stance

00:29
5
Parkes became eligible for selection the morning of today's match and he didn't dissapoint with his chance.

NZ-born centre Hadleigh Parkes shows masterful hands, scores twice on debut in Wales' tight win over 'Boks

00:44
Fire crews were called to Green Bay Primary School in West Auckland around 4.30am today.

Classroom fire at West Auckland primary school being treated as suspicious

Fire crews were called to Green Bay Primary School around 4.30am today.


00:28
The English actress spoke to US talk show host Stephen Colbert about coming to New Zealand for the first time at the age of 17.

Watch: 'Isn't it just the most incredible place' – Kate Winslet, Stephen Colbert gush over New Zealand

Winslet fell in love with NZ while filming Peter Jackson's Heavenly Creatures.


00:56
The animal shelter pup caught on camera trying to escape has become an instant internet hit.

Busted! Little puppy caught on camera trying to escape kennel

The animal shelter pup caught on camera trying to escape has become an instant internet hit.

00:19
An Aussie learner driver had a very unique parking outcome when their car went off-road.

Watch: Learner driver parks on top of other car in bizarre Sydney crash

An Aussie learner driver had a very unique parking outcome when their car went off-road.

01:57
The age-old craft of building houses out of logs is seeing a new export market open up for a Dunedin builder.

'It's very cosy' - Aussie couple settle on log cabin house built in Dunedin

The home, made from macrocarpa logs, is resistant to fire.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 