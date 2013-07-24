 

Woman left in a serious condition after car forced off road in Napier

Source:

1 NEWS

Napier police are looking for witnesses after a woman in her mid-sixties was left in a serious condition following a car crash this afternoon.

Police car

Source: 1 NEWS

The injured woman was travelling in a yellow Mazda Demio when she was forced off the road and then crashed into a power pole, police said.

The Demio was forced off the road by a blue ute which was completing a passing move on a blind corner, they said in a statement.

She was the sole occupant of the vehicle.

Emergency services were called at 3pm to SH5 the Napier-Taupo highway near the intersection with SH2.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to call Napier police on 06 831 0700.

