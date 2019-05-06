TODAY |

Woman who killed motorcyclist after driving on wrong side of motorway gets community detention

More From
New Zealand
Crime and Justice
Wellington
Accidents

An 72-year-old woman who killed a motorcyclist when she drove on the wrong side of a motorway in Wellington has been sentenced to six months community detention.

Kathleen Grey was sentenced in the Wellington District Court today.

She previously pleaded guilty to the charge of aggravated careless driving causing injury or death.

A 25-year-old man, Samuel Trent Jackson-Seligman-Lemaire, died when Ms Grey's car collided with his motorcycle on State Highway 1 near Johnsonville in December.

Whānau and friends of Samuel filled the courtroom, and through victim impact statements talked about a man who was loved and cherished by many, and was due to be married two months after he died.

His mother said Sam was a big-hearted, legend of a man, who was dearly missed.

"To live life without our Sam is going to be so hard to do."

She said if she lived to 80 she would have nearly 30 years to live without her "darling boy".

But he was a forgiving person, she said, and she forgave Grey for taking his life.

"I know that," she said, "I just want to say peace be with you."

In a statement read by victim support his fiancée said some nights she couldn't sleep, and when she did, she had nightmares.

She said now her daughter's father was missing out on seeing her grow up, and start going to kindy.

She said her daughter was now bonding with her father through his box of ashes, talking to it.

After the court hearing family told media they were not happy with the sentence, saying while they did not want Grey sentenced harshly, they felt six months community detention was not fair.

rnz.co.nz

A file image of a courtroom.
A file image of a courtroom. Source: 1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Crime and Justice
Wellington
Accidents
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:35
It’s probably best to avoid taking a dip in this weather.
Watch: Eerie scenes at Hanmer Springs, as heavy snow blankets tourist hotspot
2
The End of Life Choice Bill continues to be debated.
Large group of National MPs vowing to fight bill to legalise euthanasia every step of the way
3
Bay of Plenty District road policing manager inspector Brent Crowe talked to media outside the cordon.
Names of four men killed in horror forestry road crash released
4
The throngs of retail workers gathered in front of a Countdown supermarket in Westfield St Lukes.
Auckland retail workers storm major mall as they demand better pay
5
In early April the prop’s World Cup chances looked shot after suffering a shoulder injury playing for the Crusaders.
All Blacks prop Owen Franks used stem cell therapy to overcome shoulder injury
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
04:18
New regulations will also be introduced to help clean up wastewater and stormwater systems.

Government to create 'dedicated watchdog' to regulate water quality
King Tuheitia is backing Rahui Papa to stand in the Hauraki-Waikato electorate, setting up a battle with Labour's Nanaia Mahuta.

Māori King set to visit protestors at Ihumātao
Marama Davidson

Seymour's proposed euthanasia changes bring Greens onboard, but opponents not convinced

Meeting halted after iwi leader says Whanganui not ready for refugees