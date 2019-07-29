TODAY |

Woman killed in daylight attack in Auckland suburb, homicide investigation launched

A woman has been killed in Massey, Auckland, this morning where a heavy police presence has blocked off streets.

A 1 NEWS reporter at the scene described seeing a body lying in grass opposite houses.

Police were called to the scene after a report of an assault around 8.35am. A short time later police apprehended a man near the scene.

The man is now assisting police with inquiries, and no one else is being sought over to this incident, authorities said. 

A woman who lives across the road, but did not want to be identified, told 1 NEWS she woke up to find police tape and cars, and thought at first it was a car crash. She later heard from someone on the street a person had been stabbed.

She is scared that something horrible happened across the road, but also said she sees New Zealand and the area as peaceful. 

Police have cordoned an area near Royal Road Primary School. Source: 1 NEWS

"I'm scared, I'm alone at home in the daytime, nobody at home - my husband, my children went for work so all the time I'm alone at home, I'm so scared."

The woman can see the body from her house.

A cordon has been set up near Royal Road Primary School, but a spokesperson at the school told 1 NEWS they are unaware of any incident at the school or near the school.

The school has not been alerted by police in regards to any threats in the area.

Auckland Transport tweeted a section of Westgate Drive is closed between Bonny Crescent and Rush Creek due to a "police incident".

A 1 NEWS reporter believes he spotted a body on the grass opposite the houses. Source: 1 NEWS

People are asked to avoid the areas if possible or follow directions of emergency services.

Diversions of bus services that operate along the route should also be expected.

Anyone who may have seen the incident or who has information is asked to call Waitemata Police on 09 839 0697 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. 

Police are investigating an incident where a woman was killed in Massey this morning. Source: 1 NEWS
