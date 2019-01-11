TODAY |

Woman killed in Auckland boating incident

Source:  1 NEWS

A woman has died of injuries sustained in a boating incident in Auckland this evening.

In a statement, police said they were called to the incident in the Waitematā Harbour about 5.15pm.

"The boat was a chartered vessel that left the Viaduct this afternoon, carrying approximately 30 passengers," police said.

Police said they were working with Maritime NZ to understand the circumstances leading to the woman’s injuries.

Victim Support is being put in place for the other passengers on the boat. 

