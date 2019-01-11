Woman killed in Auckland boating incident

A woman has died of injuries sustained in a boating incident in Auckland this evening.

Auckland's Waitemata Harbour and city skyline. Source: istock.com

In a statement, police said they were called to the incident in the Waitematā Harbour about 5.15pm.

"The boat was a chartered vessel that left the Viaduct this afternoon, carrying approximately 30 passengers," police said.

Police said they were working with Maritime NZ to understand the circumstances leading to the woman’s injuries.