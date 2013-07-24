Woman jumps out of car after attempted abduction in central Auckland

A woman has jumped out of a moving car and been injured in Central Auckland after earlier being forced into the vehicle, police say.

Police believe the victim had been walking along Ian McKinnon Drive this afternoon and been forced into a car by an unknown man.

Police car Source: 1 NEWS

She jumped out of the car in Copeland Street. A member of the public saw what happened and called 111.

The victim has been taken to hospital in a moderate condition. Detectives are at hospital with her.

The driver of the car has yet to be found.

Police say the car is believed to be a grey or silver mid-sized SUV, similar to a RAV 4 or Honda CRV.

It is understood the car is being driven by a lone man.

No further description of him is available at this stage.

Anyone who has seen a car like the description is being urged to call Auckland City Crime Squad on 09 302 6557 immediately.