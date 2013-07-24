 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Woman jumps out of car after attempted abduction in central Auckland

share

Source:

1 NEWS

A woman has jumped out of a moving car and been injured in Central Auckland after earlier being forced into the vehicle, police say.

Police believe the victim had been walking along Ian McKinnon Drive this afternoon and been forced into a car by an unknown man.

Police car

Source: 1 NEWS

She jumped out of the car in Copeland Street. A member of the public saw what happened and called 111. 

The victim has been taken to hospital in a moderate condition. Detectives are at hospital with her.

The driver of the car has yet to be found. 

Police say the car is believed to be a grey or silver mid-sized SUV, similar to a RAV 4 or Honda CRV.

It is understood the car is being driven by a lone man. 

No further description of him is available at this stage.

Anyone who has seen a car like the description is being urged to call Auckland City Crime Squad on 09 302 6557 immediately. 


loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:23
1
Dozens of fire crews have been brought in to fight the fire in the hills near Waimarama Rd.

Civil Defence issues Emergency warning over multiple wildfires in Hawke's Bay, properties evacuated, two homes destroyed

00:47
2
Adele turned her back to the audience and held her head in embarrassment. But her peers stepped up.

Watch: 'I f***** up, I can't do it like last year' - Adele abruptly stops George Michael Grammy tribute - then starts again and ends in tears


3

Woman jumps out of car after attempted abduction in central Auckland

00:36
4
Max's new video shows him cavorting in a Fijian paradise with a mystery blonde.

Watch: Max Key drops jaw-dropping new music video featuring Fiji and mystery blonde

00:29
5
Dagg had reportedly received lucrative overseas offers but opted to stay with his 'brothers' in New Zealand.

Watch: Crusaders dogpile grinning Israel Dagg the moment All Blacks superstar confirms re-signing 'til 2019 in team room

01:56
1 NEWS reporter Will Hine looks at the science behind whale strandings.

Golden Bay stranding: Why are pilot whales so drawn to Farewell Spit?

Kiwis have been asking our reporters at Farewell Spit this question. 1 News' Will Hine put it to the experts.

01:30
s

Grieving Warriors NRL prop 'in shock' over hero Sione Lauaki: 'I ended up growing my hair to mirror him'

James Gavet, like many Kelston Boys High students, used Lauaki's rise to the All Blacks as inspiration.


00:25
Around 300 whales could be left to decompose in the marine environment, instead of being allowed to drift out to sea.

'It's not a nice thing to have to do' - DOC begins grim task of dealing with 300 dead whales

This stranding has left so many dead whales that the normal process won't do.

00:29
Dagg had reportedly received lucrative overseas offers but opted to stay with his 'brothers' in New Zealand.

Watch: Crusaders dogpile grinning Israel Dagg the moment All Blacks superstar confirms re-signing 'til 2019 in team room

The resurgent All Black has had his signature hunted by overseas clubs.


01:27
After days of misery in Golden Bay, it appears the worst of the mass stranding may be over.

Good news! No new whale strandings reported on Farewell Spit, Project Jonah scaling back operation

After days of misery in Golden Bay, it appears the worst of the mass stranding may be over.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ