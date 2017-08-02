 

Woman jailed for three-and-a-half years for organising female associates to smuggle meth-filled condoms from Hawaii into NZ

A 49-year-old woman was sentenced today for organising associates to smuggle methamphetamine in condoms inside their bodies from Hawaii, at the end of 2015. 

A statement from Customs New Zealand said they began investigating Shimaine Riviere who has both New Zealand and American citizenship, in October 2015. 

"Two of her associates left for Hawaii in mid-December 2015, and Customs officers were waiting when they returned through Auckland International Airport a week later," the statement said.

A 10-year study just released shows P is getting cheaper and easier to acquire.

Source: 1 NEWS

"A baggage and body search did not reveal any drugs, but it was determined they were both concealing the methamphetamine internally."

About 224 grams of methamphetamine with a street value between $44,800-$224,000 was said to be hidden in double-layered condoms. 

Riviere was sentenced in the Christchurch District Court to three and a half years' jail. 

The two female associates had been setenced to home detention in 2016 and 2017, the statement said. 

Customs Investigations Manager Bruce Berry said: "There are obvious health risks associated with this method of concealment and internal drug couriers put their lives in danger."

"If one of the packages were to burst, it would be fatal."

