Woman jailed for three-and-a-half years for defrauding Ministry of Transport

Ryan Boswell 

The senior manager who defrauded the Ministry of Transport has been sentenced to three-and-a-half years behind bars.

The Ministry of Transport has launched an internal investigation into the recruitment of Jo Harrison but the SFO says that may just be an alias.

Joanne Harrison pleaded guilty to taking $726,000 while she was the ministry's general manager for organisational development.

The Manukau District Court heard that Harrison used fictitious invoices made out to three different entities, which had bank accounts in her name.

Judge Sanjay Patel says the 50-year-old spent the money on personal credit cards and a Kiwibank home loan.

ONE News can reveal a senior manager has been stood down pending an investigation into misappropriation of taxpayers’ money.
It was also revealed that Harrison has been charged with fraud before.

In 2007 she tried to alter a document to obtain more than $1000 dollars. She was then sentenced to 300 hours community work.

The story was only made public after 1 NEWS raised questions in July last year, three months after Harrison was stood down while investigations were carried out.

