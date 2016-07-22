Woman jailed for three-and-a-half years for defrauding Ministry of Transport

The senior manager who defrauded the Ministry of Transport has been sentenced to three-and-a-half years behind bars.

Joanne Harrison pleaded guilty to taking $726,000 while she was the ministry's general manager for organisational development.

The Manukau District Court heard that Harrison used fictitious invoices made out to three different entities, which had bank accounts in her name.

Judge Sanjay Patel says the 50-year-old spent the money on personal credit cards and a Kiwibank home loan.

It was also revealed that Harrison has been charged with fraud before.

In 2007 she tried to alter a document to obtain more than $1000 dollars. She was then sentenced to 300 hours community work.