TODAY |

Woman jailed for killing abusive partner granted parole

More From
New Zealand
Crime and Justice

A woman who killed her abusive partner has been granted parole for a second time.

Jacqueline Wihongi, 42, was jailed 12 years for the murder of her partner of 17 years Vivian Hirini. The couple had a long history of domestic violence.

She was released on parole in May 2017, but recalled in July last year for breaching her parole conditions. She had entered into an intimate relationship without telling her probation officer and had also failed to attend some psychologist appointments.

She was declined parole in January after the board decided she needed to attend more sessions with a psychologist, but has been released from prison after appearing before the Parole Board again earlier this month.

The board said it was now satisfied that Ms Wihongi could be released on appropriate conditions. These conditions included attending appointments with a mental health provider, not entering Gisborne, or into a relationship without her probation officer's approval.

Wihongi is only one of three murder cases in the country to not be sentenced to life imprisonment.

She stabbed Mr Hirini in the chest following an argument. She had previously blinded in him one eye after throwing a bottle at him in another argument.

rnz.co.nz

Photo: RNZ / Claire Eastham-Farrelly Source: rnz.co.nz
More From
New Zealand
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:30
Buddy McGirt threw in the towel to try and save Maxim Dadashev but it was too late.
Watch: Trainer’s heart-breaking plea to Russian boxer to stop bout, two days before death from brain injury
2
Three police officers tackled the man to the ground in a farm field.
Man waving tino rangatiratanga flag arrested at Auckland Ihumātao protest
3
More than 100 recommendations were revealed today by the Law Commission.
No more 50/50 property split in new divorce law recommendations
4
Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm
5
South Africa's Willie le Roux celebrates the final whistle as Springboks celebrate their 36-34 win over the All Blacks
Springboks unleash strongest team to face All Blacks in Wellington
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
01:04
Hear what Mr Bridges and other New Zealand MPs say about Britain’s incoming Prime Minister.

Boris Johnson is 'buffoon-like, very impressive, right man for the times in Britain' - Simon Bridges

Christchurch woman hit with $94 fine after accidentally underpaying Wilson Parking 50c
00:29
Three police officers tackled the man to the ground in a farm field.

Man waving tino rangatiratanga flag arrested at Auckland Ihumātao protest
Aerial view of business data analysis graph ***These documents are our own generic designs. They do not infringe on any copyrighted designs.

Government's public relations teams rapidly expanding