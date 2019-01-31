Woman jailed for abusing her newborn girl, who had 'broken bones all over her body'

A mother of a now two-year-old girl has been sentenced today for abusing her child when she was a newborn.

Baby (file picture). Source: istock.com

The 34-year-old woman from Auckland was sentenced to two years and seven months imprisonment in the Auckland District Court on child abuse-related charges.

The woman was found guilty of charges relating to wounding with intent to injure and ill treatment of a child.

The woman was charged after her two-month-old baby was admitted to Starship Hospital with critical injuries in November 2018.

Detective Inspector Bridget Doell says the nature of the injuries were horrific.

“This poor, defenceless baby had broken bones all over her body including a skull fracture, several rib fractures and broken legs.

Now aged two, the child’s recovery is ongoing.

“Her injuries were among the worst I have seen inflicted on a young child," Doell says.

“What makes this even more appalling is the fact that the child’s injuries were inflicted by her own mother, the person whose duty it is to care for and protect them.”

Doell says if you believe a child is in immediate danger, phone Police on 111.

If you’re worried about a child, you can make a report of concern to Oranga Tamariki by phoning 0508 FAMILY (0508 326 459).