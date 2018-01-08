Woman with intellectual disability reported missing in Auckland

A woman with an intellectual disability and dementia has gone missing from her home in East Auckland.

Elisapeta Soli was last seen January 6 at 7am at her home in Pakuranga Heights.

The 66 year-old has been found, in the past, located at Auckland Airport, as well as the Otara and Middlemore areas.

Ms Soli is 165cm tall and of medium build.

She has black shoulder length hair and speaks very little English.

Police say she is likely wearing a jacket and hat or beanie of unknown colours.