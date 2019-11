A woman has sustained injuries in an incident on Auckland's North-Western Motorway in Massey.

Police said they are responding to the incident on motorway just after the Royal Road on-ramp.

The cause of the injuries is yet to be identified, but St John has confirmed two ambulances were sent around 9.40 this morning and they are still at the scene.

The woman's condition has not yet been confirmed.

Police responded shortly before 10am and are also still on the scene.