Woman injured in horrific South Auckland crash in 'fair condition' - hospital

A woman who was initially reported as being in a critical condition, after a car she was in crashed in South Auckland yesterday, is now in a "fair condition", Middlemore Hospital says.

Police today identified two women, who were critically injured following a police chase on Great South Road in Manukau.

They and Eden Hoey, 32, from Northland were in a vehicle that reportedly failed to stop for police last night and then crashed into a SUV.

Mr Hoey died as a result of the crash.

Police haven't released the names of the two women who were inside the vehicle but say they have identified them both.

Police had sought the public's help in identifying one of the women who had a distinctive tattoo on her ankle.

Last night police released the name of the deceased driver of the fleeing vehicle.

Eden Hoey was pursued by police for what officers say was just a few seconds, before he smashed into another car.

All five occupants from the other car were left with injuries.