Woman injured after object smashes through windscreen

A woman has serious face injuries after an object smashed through her car windscreen yesterday.

The woman was travelling along Luggate-Cromwell Road outside of the South Island town of Luggate near Wanaka around 3.30pm yesterday when an object struck her car.

The woman in her 60s has serious facial injuries and was taken to hospital following the accident. 

Police were able to find the object but say they don’t know where the it came from.

They’ve described the object as an old brass diesel cap about 90 millimetres in diameter, weighing 672 kilograms and has a scalloped edge for gripping and a male thread pattern.

Police are looking for anyone who may have seen the object on the road or seen it come off a passing vehicle yesterday.

