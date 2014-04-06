Woman indecently assaulted in Wellington, police appeal for info from another possible victim

A 21-year-old woman was indecently assaulted by a man yesterday while walking in Upper Hutt, north of Wellington.

Police Source: 1 NEWS

The incident happened around 2:30pm in the afternoon as she walked along Pine Ave.

The man assaulted her before running towards Savage St.

At the time two women were also walking along Pine Ave, just ahead of the victim.

The victim witnessed one of these women being assaulted prior to the man approaching her.

The man is described as European, in his 40s, approximately 185cm tall and of slim build.

He was wearing a dark grey knitted hoodie with dark coloured pants and white shoes and is described as having grey/white facial hair.