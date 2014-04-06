 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Woman indecently assaulted in Wellington, police appeal for info from another possible victim

share

Source:

1 NEWS

A 21-year-old woman was indecently assaulted by a man yesterday while walking in Upper Hutt, north of Wellington.

Police

Source: 1 NEWS

The incident happened around 2:30pm in the afternoon as she walked along Pine Ave.

The man assaulted her before running towards Savage St.

At the time two women were also walking along Pine Ave, just ahead of the victim.

The victim witnessed one of these women being assaulted prior to the man approaching her.

The man is described as European, in his 40s, approximately 185cm tall and of slim build.

He was wearing a dark grey knitted hoodie with dark coloured pants and white shoes and is described as having grey/white facial hair.

Anyone with information can contact Wellington Police District Crime Squad on 04 381 2000 or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Related

Crime and Justice

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
New Zealand Kiwis perform the haka. New Zealand v England in a Denver Test Saturday June 23, 2018 at Broncos Stadium at Mile High. The TEST will be the first time the two rugby powerhouses will play each other on American soil. photos by Evan Semón Photography

NRL to propose new Oceania Cup featuring Kiwis, Mate Ma'a Tonga, Toa Samoa and Fiji Bati instead of future US Tests

2
Income thresholds, visa limits and stand-down periods are included in the changes.

NZ work visas hit record high despite immigration changes

3

FBI agent who sent anti-Trump text messages claims job has never been tainted by politics


03:25
4
Alana-Rae and Jamie Ray Laulu are thought to have had a life-threatening immunodeficiency that affects one in a million children.

Samoan family heartbroken after losing two babies to rare genetic condition following MMR jabs - 'Living the nightmare all over again'

01:49
5
Nine-month-old Shakana and her teen parents were facing living on the streets, until Auckland Action Against Poverty stepped in.

'We’ve got it wrong' - WINZ apologises to young family with baby for refusing emergency accommodation

01:58
Video from the farm was secretly filmed by animal rights activists.

Investigation underway after complaint about 'cruel' sow stalls on South Island pig farm

Video from the farm was secretly filmed by animal rights activists.

Man seriously injured after falling into grain silo in Balclutha

The accident happened at an industrial address in the Otago town.

03:36
Chris Chang and Simon Plumb are live from the pub after this morning's semi-final.

World Cup Chat: Croatia through to World Cup final, England's dream run comes to an end

Chris Chang and Simon Plumb are live from the pub after this morning's semi-final.

00:07
NZTA say the crash at 11am has now been cleared but delays are still expected.

Crash on Auckland Harbour Bridge creates major city-bound traffic delays

The crash at 11am today has now been cleared but delays are still expected.


00:30
1 NEWS has spoken with dozens of people visiting the hospital today who say things are running smoothly inside.

'Good on them' - Patients at Tauranga Hospital back nurses as hundreds there strike

1 NEWS has spoken with dozens of people visiting the hospital today, not one seems disgruntled with the strike.