Woman indecently assaulted in crowd at Nelson's Bay Dreams

A woman was indecently assaulted in front of the main stage at Nelson's Bay Dreams music festival.

Police said the incident happened between 10pm and 11pm at Trafalgar Park on January 4, where the woman was among the crowd as the final band for the night played.

Police are looking for a man, who is described as aged in his mid-20s, about 190cm tall of lean build with a sun-tanned complexion.

The man was wearing a distinctive high visibility orange mesh vest and he may have been with a group of similar aged men, police said.