Woman in Wellington court accused of possessing confidential police document

A 19-year-old woman has appeared in Wellington District Court accused of unlawfully possessing police property.

The material is financial intelligence unit advice shared with financial institutes to help them identify suspicious activity.

Police said in a statement yesterday the investigation into the dissemination of the confidential document is ongoing and further arrests cannot be ruled out.

Judge Jan Kelly granted the woman interim name suppression, and details of the duty lawyer's submission were also suppressed.

White Rose Society Australia, who claim to be anti-fascist researchers, posted on Twitter that the confidential police advice on how to identify bank transactions that are common in the right-wing community was shared online by a Ukrainian-based far-right group in the form of screenshots.

The group also previously shared the threat made against worshippers at Al Noor mosque in Christchurch, White Rose Society Australia reported.

Sam Brittenden appeared in Christchurch District Court last week over the threat.

The 19-year-old was charged with failing to assist police with a search warrant and was remanded to appear later this month.

Police have increased patrols around both Christchurch mosques in the lead up to the first anniversary of the terror attack this Sunday.