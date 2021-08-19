Woman in inflated unicorn PPE back to cheer people up

A Gisborne resident who went viral last year for wearing in an inflated unicorn costume to cheer people up during lockdown is back — and in a brand new suit.

Izzy Terauna attracted international media attention last year with her unique form of PPE, wearing the pink unicorm costume, complete with rainbow mane, out in public.

At the supermarket and on the streets during her lockdown walks, Terauna was bringing joy to the local community in her suit.

"If you can make a gigantic, gangster man with a patch on his back giggle like a little girl, you've got a gift," she told Breakfast.

With a sunny "mōrena" Terauna greeted the blue Breakfast team Thursday and said this lockdown she aims to concentrate on cheering up frontline and essential workers.