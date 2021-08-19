TODAY |

Woman in inflated unicorn PPE back to cheer people up

Source:  1 NEWS

A Gisborne resident who went viral last year for wearing in an inflated unicorn costume to cheer people up during lockdown is back — and in a brand new suit. 

Your playlist will load after this ad

The Gisborne woman made headlines for her inflated pink unicorn suit last lockdown. Source: Breakfast

Izzy Terauna attracted international media attention last year with her unique form of PPE, wearing the pink unicorm costume, complete with rainbow mane, out in public. 

At the supermarket and on the streets during her lockdown walks, Terauna was bringing joy to the local community in her suit. 

"If you can make a gigantic, gangster man with a patch on his back giggle like a little girl, you've got a gift," she told Breakfast. 

How are you managing your lockdown? Are you baking? Painting? Making up your own games? We want to see how you’re spending your time in doors. Shoot a short video and send it to us on Facebook or at news@tvnz.co.nz, or at the link at the bottom of our website. 

With a sunny "mōrena" Terauna greeted the blue Breakfast team Thursday and said this lockdown she aims to concentrate on cheering up frontline and essential workers.

Her hope is to dance outside hospitals or rest homes in her new pink suit, which sports rainbow wings. 

New Zealand
Coronavirus Pandemic
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Auckland University student tests positive for Covid-19
2
Seven Wellington locations of interest including flight from Auckland
3
Wellington trio among 11 new cases as lockdown extended
4
Auckland will need longer Covid lockdown - Bloomfield
5
1 NEWS' Jenny Suo finds out about lockdown after four-day tramp without internet
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Three charged over Auckland anti-lockdown protest
07:15

Covid-19 survivor: 'Tenacious' Avondale community will overcome virus

C-130 Hercules to depart Auckland for Afghan mission

Bloomfield to essential workers: If been at location of interest - stay home, get tested