Woman in her 80s dies of Covid-19, bringing New Zealand's death toll to 14

Another person has died of Covid-19 in New Zealand, bringing the total death toll to 14.

The woman was in her 80s and was a resident of the Rosewood Aged Care Facility, Dr Ashley Bloomfield announced today. She had been transferred to Burwood Hospital and had underlying conditions. She is the eighth Rosewood Rest Home resident to have died from coronavirus.

"Due to the vulnerabilities of people in this group some have not been been tested for Covid-19 and instead have been managed as probable cases and the woman who has just passed is one of those cases," said Dr Bloomfield.

Six new cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand were confirmed today. They are all confirmed cases.

The total number of people who have recovered of coronavirus is 1036.

There are now 11 people in hospitals with Covid-19 throughout the country. Two of those people are in intensive care, with one in Middlemore and one in Dunedin. Dr Bloomfield said they are both in stable condition.

There are 16 clusters, with five more cases being linked to those clusters, some of which were under investigation.

Dr Bloomfield said a record amount of tests were conducted yesterday for a single day: 5289.

He also revealed the Ministry of Health is working on the hospital visitor policy and how it will work at Level 3. An update will be provided as soon as it is finished.