Woman in her 30s dies in unexplained circumstances in Christchurch

The body of a woman in her 30s has been found in the Christchurch suburb of Bishopdale early this morning and Police are investigating what happened.

Police at the scene of unexplained death of woman in Christchurch's Bishopdale. Source: 1 NEWS

Police were called to an address in Charnwood Crescent about 2.40am and found a woman deceased after arriving.

The scene has been secured and a scene examination is underway.