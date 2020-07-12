TODAY |

Woman in her 20s attacked by shark in north Queensland

Source:  AAP

A woman has been attacked by a shark at an island in far north Queensland.

Queensland Ambulance Services say the woman, 29, was bitten at Fitzroy Island, near Cairns, about midday (local time) today.

She was flown by a rescue helicopter to Cairns suffering serious leg injuries. Bystanders at the scene applied first aid before paramedics arrived.

Social media posts suggested the woman was bitten by a reef shark. She is in a stable condition at Carins Hospital.

Scuba diver killed in Australia shark attack

It is the third attack in recent weeks off Australia's east coast. On Saturday a teenager died while surfing at Wilsons Headland at Wooli Beach, off northern NSW.

That was Australia's fifth fatal shark attack this year. The previous weekend a 36-year-old Sunshine Coast man was mauled while spearfishing off Queensland's Fraser Island.

Last month, Gold Coast surfer Rob Pedretti, 60, died after he was attacked at Salt Beach at South Kingscliff in northern NSW.

The shark was believed to be a great white and over 2 metres long. Source: 1 NEWS

A shark also killed 23-year-old Queensland wildlife ranger Zachary Robba in April off North West Island in the southern Great Barrier Reef.

Experienced diver Gary Johnson, 57, was killed by a shark near Cull Island in Esperance on Western Australia's south coast in January.


