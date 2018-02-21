 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Woman in euthanasia trial didn't help friend commit suicide, court told

share

Emily Cooper 

1 NEWS Reporter

The assisted suicide trial in the High Court in Wellington has heard Susan Austen was not involved in the suicide of her friend.

Susan Austen's defence team argued she did help the victim get a drug, but not with the intention she would use it.
Source: 1 NEWS

Mrs Austen's defence team today argued she did not intend that her friend, Annemarie Treadwell, would commit suicide.

The 67-year-old is facing two charges of importing Pentobarbitone and a charge of assisting suicide.

The trial has heard all the crown evidence and today heard evidence from the defence team.

Mrs Austen's lawyer, Donald Stevens QC, today addressed the jury and argued she never intended Mrs Treadwell would commit suicide, but helped her obtain the class C drug to bring her comfort in knowing she had the choice to end her life, if she chose to do so.

"Mrs Austen did not, the defence say, intend Mrs Treadwell should commit suicide… rather her intention… was to assist Mrs Treadwell to obtain the Pentobarbitone not with the intention that she should use the Pentobarbitone.

"But with the intention that Mrs Treadwell should have the comfort of knowing that she had control over her end of life issues," he said.

The defence used expert evidence from a professor who specialises in the psychology of end of life care.

Susan Austen is charged with assisting suicide and two charges of importing a Class C drug.
Source: 1 NEWS

A statement read in court from Professor Glynn Owens suggested having the ability to control when a person would die can provide comfort, lessen anxiety and psychological suffering at the end of a person's life and increases their sense of "being in control".

"Both physical suffering, the evidence will be, and psychological suffering can be reduced by possession of a life-ending drug, such as Pentobarbitone," Mr Stevens said.

The evidence argued it doesn't mean the person will exercise the option of taking the drug.

The defence intends to address the other two charges of importation in the closing address, but argues the Crown can't prove Austen imported the Class C drug.

Closing addresses from the Crown and defence will be heard tomorrow and the case will be summed up by the judge on Friday.

Related

Wellington

Emily Cooper

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
Colin Munro heads back to the dressing room.

LIVE: Black Caps batsmen capitulate, set Australia target of 151 to claim tri-series


01:10
2
Question time became heated in Parliament this afternoon.

Paula Bennett in feisty exchange with PM over Kelvin Davis’ charter schools ‘conflict of interest’, before Winston leaps to her defence

3
Police car generic.

Woman forced to hand over money after having car cut off by two men during scary Hamilton confrontation

00:57
4
This footage, shot by James Thomas, shows the scale of the devastation.

Watch: Drone footage shows numerous slips on Takaka Hill as Gita slams upper Sth Island

00:15
5
The Kiwi snowboarder qualified top with a whopping score of 97.50.

Watch: Carlos Garcia Knight smashes snowboard big air qualification to seal finals spot

Colin Munro heads back to the dressing room.

LIVE: Black Caps batsmen capitulate, set Australia target of 151 to claim tri-series

Join 1 NEWS NOW for live coverage of the encounter between NZ and Australia from Eden Park.

Live stream: Seven Sharp 2018

Watch Hilary Barry and Jeremy Wells live from 7pm weekdays.

01:59

Whakanuia! Te Karere marks 35 years of broadcasting in Te Reo Maori

Derek Fox read the first official Te Karere news bulletin in 1983, – all four minutes of it!

00:51
Cyclone Gita has left a huge trail of destruction on Takaka Hill after slamming into the South Island yesterday.

Watch: Confronting new helicopter footage shows mammoth task ahead to clear Takaka Hill slips

Cyclone Gita has left a huge trail of destruction on Takaka Hill after slamming into the South Island yesterday.

00:36
Billy Haldane captured this startling footage on his farm in Bainham.

Raw: Watch as raging torrents of water rush over sodden Golden Bay paddocks during Cyclone Gita

Billy Haldane captured this startling footage on a farm in Bainham.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 