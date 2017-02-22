Woman in critical condition after bus carrying cruise ship passengers crashes in Akaroa

A woman is in a critical condition and three others remain hospitalised after a bus full of cruise ship passengers collided with a car and crashed down a bank in Akaroa.

The female driver of the car is in Christchurch Hospital in the intensive care unit after the crash about 5pm yesterday, and the male bus driver is in a serious condition.

Two American tourists are in a stable condition.



Twenty six passengers were treated at the scene of the crash by ambulance and emergency staff, with eight more taken to hospital.



The bus will be recovered from the bank today, with the Christchurch Akaroa rd closed from 11am for about two hours.



Detours will be put in place.