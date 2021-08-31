TODAY |

Woman in Auckland's Taupaki describes 'horror' flooding ordeal

Source:  1 NEWS

When Jamie Weston looked outside late Monday night, she was met with rapidly rising flood waters surrounding her home in Taupaki, in Auckland's rural north west, from all directions. 

Your playlist will load after this ad

Jamie Weston spoke to Breakfast, hunkered down in her home. Source: Breakfast

Lapping at her front door step, it's engulfed her family's cars and left some of her furniture floating. 

"It's definitely pretty scary," she told Breakfast.

"Especially when you look out in the middle of the night and all you can see is the beach at your doorstep." 

Weston, along with her young baby, husband and dog, have barricaded themselves in the top floor of their two storey home, unsure if or when the floodwaters will fill their lower level.

"I think the scariest part is that it's still raining so the water is obviously still rising. It's like a whole lot of waves coming down our road.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Auckland Emergency Management Controller Rachel Kelleher gave advise to those effected by flooding in parts of the city. Source: Breakfast

"It's horrific."

She told Breakfast the flooding has been a big worry for the community, with some residents further up her street already being told to evacuate. 

"It's a huge concern because we're in a rural area. People have got horses and they can't get to them because of the flooding." 

Jamie Weston. Source: Breakfast

New Zealand
Auckland
Weather News
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
'Throw the vaccine textbook' at Covid-19 right now - top immunologist
2
Texas man who protested mask wearing and lockdowns dies of Covid-19
3
Heavy rain causes extensive flooding in parts of Auckland
4
Pictures: Flooding swamps locked down West Auckland
5
Piha property swamped in water as flooding hits
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Ardern, Bloomfield to give update on Covid-19 case numbers at 1pm

'It was really quick' - Auckland woman flees as home hit by flooding

'Throw the vaccine textbook' at Covid-19 right now - top immunologist

Heavy rain causes extensive flooding in parts of Auckland