Woman in Auckland's Taupaki describes 'horror' flooding ordeal

When Jamie Weston looked outside late Monday night, she was met with rapidly rising flood waters surrounding her home in Taupaki, in Auckland's rural north west, from all directions.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Lapping at her front door step, it's engulfed her family's cars and left some of her furniture floating.

"It's definitely pretty scary," she told Breakfast.

"Especially when you look out in the middle of the night and all you can see is the beach at your doorstep."

Weston, along with her young baby, husband and dog, have barricaded themselves in the top floor of their two storey home, unsure if or when the floodwaters will fill their lower level.

"I think the scariest part is that it's still raining so the water is obviously still rising. It's like a whole lot of waves coming down our road.

Your playlist will load after this ad

"It's horrific."

She told Breakfast the flooding has been a big worry for the community, with some residents further up her street already being told to evacuate.

"It's a huge concern because we're in a rural area. People have got horses and they can't get to them because of the flooding."