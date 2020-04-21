Woman in 70s from Auckland dies of Covid-19, five new cases in New Zealand

A woman in her 70s has died of Covid-19 at Waitakere Hospital in Auckland.

Source: 1 NEWS

The woman, who had underlying health conditions, was transfered to hospital from St Margaret's Hospital and Rest Home. She is the second person to die of the virus from the rest home.

Waitakere Hospital staff were able to support daily visits by a family member in the days prior to the woman's death, the Ministry of Health confirmed today.

"The family have thanked both the staff at CHT St Margaret's and Waitakere Hospital for the professional and compassionate care provided to their mother."

There were also five new cases of the virus in New Zealand announced today, bringing the national total to 1461.

Of the new cases, four are linked to existing clusters and one is still under investigation.

The new cases are made up of three confirmed and two probable cases.

Three of today's cases are linked to aged residential facilities - one in Auckland and two in Christchurch - and another case is linked to a smaller Waikato cluster. One of the Christchurch cases attributed to a cluster today is the patient who passed away yesterday morning.

There are now seven people in hospitals throughout the country with Covid-19. One of those people are in intensive care in Middlemore Hospital.

Of the total cases, now 1118 people have recovered.

There remain 16 significant clusters of Covid-19 in New Zealand. Almost 400 people who were considered part of a significant cluster have now recovered.

In New Zealand, more than 115,000 Covid-19 tests been carried out.