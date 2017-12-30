Woman hurt by mobility scooter in Waikato

Source:NZN
A woman in her 80s has been hospitalised after being struck by a mobility scooter in the Waikato.
St John Ambulance (file picture).
Source: St John.
A Westpac Rescue helicopter was called to the scene in Te Kauwhata - north of Hamilton - about 9.30pm yesterday.
The woman was left with multiple leg injuries in the incident and flown to Waikato Hospital.
"She was believed to have been walking when she was hit by a scooter knocking her over," Philips Search and Rescue Trust said.
