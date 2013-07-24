Woman hit by vehicle on Taupo property dies in hospital

A woman has died from her injuries after being struck by a vehicle on a rural property in Taupo.

Police and emergency services were called to the address in Acacia Bay at 7.30am.

Police car Source: 1 NEWS

The woman was transported to Waikato Hospital and has since died from her injuries, Detective Senior Sergeant Matthew Cranshaw said this afternoon.

A man is assisting police with their inquiries, Mr Cranshaw said.

Police are investigating the incident and conducting a scene examination at the address, he said.