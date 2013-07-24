Woman hit by vehicle on Taupo property dies in hospital

Source:
A woman has died from her injuries after being struck by a vehicle on a rural property in Taupo.
Police and emergency services were called to the address in Acacia Bay at 7.30am.
The woman was transported to Waikato Hospital and has since died from her injuries, Detective Senior Sergeant Matthew Cranshaw said this afternoon.
A man is assisting police with their inquiries, Mr Cranshaw said.
Police are investigating the incident and conducting a scene examination at the address, he said.
A post mortem examination will take place tomorrow.
