Woman who helps Pasifika families settle in NZ gifted $4000 to visit sick mother-in-law in Samoa

Source:  1 NEWS

Ema selflessly serves her community, coordinating a resettlement program for new Pasifika families.

Ema is endlessly helping others – now she’s getting something in return so she can visit a sick family member. Source: Seven Sharp

In the last year alone, she has helped 11 families with everything they needed to settle into their new lives in New Zealand.

Her commitment to her community and the wellbeing of others always comes first - from sharing food to funding youth activities and never asking for anything in return.

Unfortunately, Ema and her family recently received news that her mother-in-law has suffered a massive stroke in Samoa so ASB is giving her a $4000 travel voucher so she can make the journey to Samoa during this tough time, and an ASB Good as Gold - Santa Edition Award to recognise her contribution to the community.

