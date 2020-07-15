Woman helps organise goody bags for all 1200 Hawke's Bay farmers doing it tough amid drought

A Hawke's Bay woman has helped organise goody bags for all 1200 local farmers doing it tough amid one of the worst dry spells in the region in living memory.

Diana Greer started out fundraising drive Collective Hug by making fruitcakes for farmers, which proved popular with locals also wanting to show their support.

"From offering to do a couple cakes to raffle to this monster, it's been quite a journey, but nonetheless a really good journey," Ms Greer told TVNZ1's Breakfast today. "It's been very positive."

Collective Hug has since evolved to include items donated by locals, including soup, Whittaker's chocolate and fresh produce.

"I think, mainly, it boosts morale and it's about putting a smile on somebody's face," she said. "Ultimately, if you can make somebody's day by a small gift of, really, just a few bits and pieces, it's all worth it."