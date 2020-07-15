TODAY |

Woman helps organise goody bags for all 1200 Hawke's Bay farmers doing it tough amid drought

Source:  1 NEWS

A Hawke's Bay woman has helped organise goody bags for all 1200 local farmers doing it tough amid one of the worst dry spells in the region in living memory.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Diana Greer joined TVNZ's Breakfast to discuss the mammoth project. Source: Breakfast

Diana Greer started out fundraising drive Collective Hug by making fruitcakes for farmers, which proved popular with locals also wanting to show their support.

"From offering to do a couple cakes to raffle to this monster, it's been quite a journey, but nonetheless a really good journey," Ms Greer told TVNZ1's Breakfast today. "It's been very positive."

Collective Hug has since evolved to include items donated by locals, including soup, Whittaker's chocolate and fresh produce.

"I think, mainly, it boosts morale and it's about putting a smile on somebody's face," she said. "Ultimately, if you can make somebody's day by a small gift of, really, just a few bits and pieces, it's all worth it."

Fifty-five drivers will travel across the region to help deliver the bags.

New Zealand
Hawke's Bay
Farming
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:32
Two new Covid-19 cases in managed isolation today, Director-General of Health confirms
2
NZ could go into regional lockdown if Covid-19 re-emerges in community, says PM
3
Opinion: Attempt by Cook Islands to force Jacinda Ardern into quick travel bubble 'an embarrassment'
4
Full video: Dr Ashley Bloomfield to update number of Covid-19 infection in NZ
5
Mike Hosking, NZME apologise on air for 'reckless' claims on John Tamihere over Whānau Ora funding
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Police watchdog clears officers who shot man at Hastings primary school netball court

Man accused of Hamilton isolation hotel escape fails in bid to suppress name
01:46

Two young boys feared dead in Christchurch house fire were 'full of life', neighbour says
07:33

Psychologist praises 'role model' Todd Muller for stepping down despite NZ's unhealthy 'suck it up' culture