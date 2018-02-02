Woman heard screaming after man shot in Dannevirke

A man has been shot and injured in Dannevirke today.

Police say the incident occurred at a property in Hunter St in the Manawatu-Wanganui town shortly before 11am.

Neighbours told 1 NEWS they didn't hear a gunshot but were alerted by screams from a woman.

Police say a white station wagon was seen leaving the scene.

They say they know who the people responsible are and they are working to locate them.

The Armed Offenders Squad are now active in Woodville, and they've cordoned off a property in Richardson Street