Woman groped at Rhythm and Vines plans 'Glittery March For Consent' to support sexual assault victims

The woman who was filmed having her glitter-painted chest groped at Gisborne's Rhythm and Vines festival earlier this year is organising an anti-sexual harassment march for later this month.

Madeline Anello-Kitzmiller made headlines when a video emerged of her hitting a man who grabbed her from behind while she was walking at Rythm and Vines.

The 20-year-old American visitor had her chest painted at a gypsy stall at the festival, and was walking through the festival grounds when she was grabbed.

Now, Ms Anello-Kitzmiller and Jolene Guillum-Scott have planned a public march in Auckland on January 28.

The march, organised through Facebook is called "A Glittery March For Consent". Since it's creation at midday today, it has nearly 200 people interested or confirmed going, with close to 1,000 people invited so far.

Ms Anello-Kitzmeller shared the event to her Facebook page and said, "THIS IS HAPPENING. For anyone who has ever been a victim. We are marching for you!!! We want people of all genders and all ages marching together. Can't wait to see you there".

She also provides a description on the Facebook event about what the march means.

"This is a discussion that has been long overdue. On January 28th we are marching in Auckland together, to stand in solidarity with each other and for anyone who has ever been the victim of sexual assault, victim blame, anyone who wants to stand up and say this is my body and these are my rights."

"We're going to bring each other together to stand up not only for ourselves but for all of our brothers and sisters who have been victimised, to stand up and fight back against what we know to be inhumane."