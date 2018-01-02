 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Woman groped at Rhythm and Vines plans 'Glittery March For Consent' to support sexual assault victims

share

Source:

1 NEWS

The woman who was filmed having her glitter-painted chest groped at Gisborne's Rhythm and Vines festival earlier this year is organising an anti-sexual harassment march for later this month. 

The woman was wearing glitter art on her chest during the New Year's Eve incident.
Source: NZ Herald / Giann Reece

Madeline Anello-Kitzmiller made headlines when a video emerged of her hitting a man who grabbed her from behind while she was walking at Rythm and Vines.

The 20-year-old American visitor had her chest painted at a gypsy stall at the festival, and was walking through the festival grounds when she was grabbed.

Now, Ms Anello-Kitzmiller and Jolene Guillum-Scott have planned a public march in Auckland on January 28.

The march, organised through Facebook is called "A Glittery March For Consent". Since it's creation at midday today, it has nearly 200 people interested or confirmed going, with close to 1,000 people invited so far. 

Ms Anello-Kitzmeller shared the event to her Facebook page and said, "THIS IS HAPPENING. For anyone who has ever been a victim. We are marching for you!!! We want people of all genders and all ages marching together. Can't wait to see you there".

She also provides a description on the Facebook event about what the march means.

"This is a discussion that has been long overdue. On January 28th we are marching in Auckland together, to stand in solidarity with each other and for anyone who has ever been the victim of sexual assault, victim blame, anyone who wants to stand up and say this is my body and these are my rights."

"We're going to bring each other together to stand up not only for ourselves but for all of our brothers and sisters who have been victimised, to stand up and fight back against what we know to be inhumane." 

"We march to make a stand, will you stand with us?"

Related

Auckland

01:07
Winfrey accepted a lifetime achievement award at the Golden Globes today, and said "truth is the most powerful tool you all have".

Watch: Oprah Winfrey given lifetime achievement award at Golden Globes, talks about Hollywood sexual harrassment scandal

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
If you're expecting, you might want to consider whether your baby will share a name with plenty of others.

The most rejected baby names in New Zealand revealed

2
Levin Lucky Lotto owner Dave Lyons has heard plenty of rumours about who won the $6.5m

Do you have a $6.5 million-winning Lotto ticket in your wallet?


00:29
3
Safraz Ahmed got lucky, only to waste his second chance against the Black Caps.

LIVE: Rain arrives after Black Caps lose early wickets chasing 247 against Pakistan

4
An unknown person has been broadcasting N.W.A's 'F*** tha Police' rap song over official Police frequencies.

Rap song 'F*** tha Police' broadcast over Dunedin police radio frequency

00:16
5
The woman was wearing glitter art on her chest during the New Year's Eve incident.

Woman groped at Rhythm and Vines plans 'Glittery March For Consent' to support sexual assault victims


00:16
The woman was wearing glitter art on her chest during the New Year's Eve incident.

Woman groped at Rhythm and Vines plans 'Glittery March For Consent' to support sexual assault victims

The march is planned for January 28th in Auckland and the organiser said "the discussion has been long overdue".


If you're expecting, you might want to consider whether your baby will share a name with plenty of others.

The most rejected baby names in New Zealand revealed

If you want to call your child by a royal title, it won't wash with Internal Affairs.


Beauden Barrett and fiancee Hannah Laity

All Blacks star Beauden Barrett and partner engaged after Fiji holiday proposal

The All Blacks first-five popped the question yesterday.

02:05
Iwi and West Auckland community members say the government are moving too slowly.

Iwi wants Auckland's Waitakere Ranges completely closed to public as kauri 'facing extinction' through dieback

Te Kawerau a Maki says government action can't some soon enough.

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 