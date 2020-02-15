TODAY |

Woman found dead in Tauranga was partner of man shot dead by police

The woman who was found dead in a Tauranga home last week was a new mother and the partner of the man killed in a police shooting.

The death follows the appearance in court of a person accused of a double homicide earlier this week. Source: 1 NEWS

The woman, who died in what is believed to be a domestic incident, was found by police on Friday.

The woman's baby was not in the house following the murder, and is in the care of family members, police said.

Her death was linked to the death of two men, aged 32 and 43, who were found at a rural property in Ormsby Lane in nearby Omanawa early last week.

Meanwhile, a man known to the dead driver was arrested today over Tuesday’s double-homicide. Source: 1 NEWS

Her partner was also killed on Thursday after he refused to stop for police and fired shots at them.

rnz.co.nz

