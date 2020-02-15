Woman found dead in Tauranga was partner of man shot dead by police

The woman who was found dead in a Tauranga home last week was a new mother and the partner of the man killed in a police shooting.

The woman, who died in what is believed to be a domestic incident, was found by police on Friday.

The woman's baby was not in the house following the murder, and is in the care of family members, police said.

Her death was linked to the death of two men, aged 32 and 43, who were found at a rural property in Ormsby Lane in nearby Omanawa early last week.

