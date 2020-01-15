TODAY |

Woman found dead in South Auckland home, one month after shooting on same street

A homicide investigation is underway after a woman was found dead at a house in South Auckland this morning after gunshots were heard. 

Police have launched a homicide investigation into the Favona incident after reports of gunshots. Source: 1 NEWS

Police were called to the address Calthorp Close in Favona at about 2.50am and found a body.

Police received of a report of a person hearing what they believed was a gunshot noise near an address, Counties Manukau acting detective inspector Shaun Vickers said in a statement.

A woman who lives on the street with her family told 1 NEWS she hid in her house, after the sound of a gunshot woke her up overnight. She says she and her husband were scared.

Mr Vickers said there will be increased police patrols in the area.

"The community can be reassured that a number of detectives are now working on this investigation," he said.

A cordon is in place around the property and a scene examination will take place throughout the day.

A post-mortem examination and victim identification processes will also be carried out.

Police say it's too early to speculate whether this incident is linked to another shooting on the same street last month on December 4, where a man was left critically injured.

